Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Stealing soles: Someone was arrested for stealing 10 pairs of shoes from a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. 

MILLBRAE

Arrest. Someone on San Anselmo Avenue was found to be in possession of a firearm with a large capacity magazine, it was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

Arrest. During a traffic stop on Old Bayshore Highway a person was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, it was reported at 12:37 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

Firearm. A loaded semi-automatic pistol was located in a hotel room on Old Bayshore Highway by hotel staff and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported at noon  Saturday, Sept. 12.

Arrest. Someone was trespassing on El Camino real, it was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. 

Arrest. Someone was contacted at a retail store on Murchison Drive and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, it was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. 

SAN BRUNO

Arrest. An officer initiated activity at El Camino Real and Santa Inez Avenue and someone was arrested for reckless driving, it was reported at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. 

Grand theft. A grand theft occurred on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported at 6:04 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14. 

Petty theft. Someone stole $110 of products from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription