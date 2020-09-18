Stealing soles: Someone was arrested for stealing 10 pairs of shoes from a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone on San Anselmo Avenue was found to be in possession of a firearm with a large capacity magazine, it was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. During a traffic stop on Old Bayshore Highway a person was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, it was reported at 12:37 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Firearm. A loaded semi-automatic pistol was located in a hotel room on Old Bayshore Highway by hotel staff and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported at noon Saturday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. Someone was trespassing on El Camino real, it was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. Someone was contacted at a retail store on Murchison Drive and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, it was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. An officer initiated activity at El Camino Real and Santa Inez Avenue and someone was arrested for reckless driving, it was reported at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Grand theft. A grand theft occurred on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported at 6:04 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Petty theft. Someone stole $110 of products from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
