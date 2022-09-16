Paper beats rock — Someone threw paper and cardboard at another subject after a verbal argument took place on the 100 block of Mateo Avenue in Millbrae, it was reported 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MILLBRAE
Paper beats rock — Someone threw paper and cardboard at another subject after a verbal argument took place on the 100 block of Mateo Avenue in Millbrae, it was reported 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Daly City resident was arrested for two outstanding warrants at the intersection of El Camino Real and Chadbourne Avenue, it was reported 10:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Tamper with motor vehicle. Someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 400 block of Ashton Avenue, it was reported 3:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested for tampering with vehicles and possessing drug paraphernalia on the intersection of Aviador and Beverly avenues, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Threat. Someone threatened an employee who works at a business on the 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was occurred around 5:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Grand theft. Someone stole a laptop and cellphone from a person’s house on the 700 block of Santa Margarita Avenue, it occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was stopped while driving under the influence of alcohol, then resisted arrest. He was ultimately arrested on the intersection of El Camino Real and Victoria Avenue, it was reported 2:27 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
