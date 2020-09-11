Shopping spree: A customer hit another customer on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
MILLBRAE
Fire. Deputies responded to a structure fire on La Cruz Avenue, it was reported at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Arrest. Someone on El Camino, who was previously admonished for trespassing at a retail store, was contacted during a report of a trespassing, it was reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Arrest. Someone was booked into jail after shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Arrest. Someone on El Camino Real was cited and released after being arrested for shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:26 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. A customer threatened to fight an employee on Crestmoor Drive after the store wouldn’t accept a debit card as payment to buy a lottery ticket, it was reported at 9:09 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
Disturbance. Someone in a van was following another person on Summit Road, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Assault. Eight people beat up a person at a bus stop on Jenevein Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke car windows on Colby Way, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Arrest. Someone on East San Bruno and Seventh avenues was arrested for drunk driving, it was reported at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
