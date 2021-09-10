How much is a new laptop? Someone on the 900 block of Bauer Drive in San Carlos sent $19,500 to someone posing as a computer support technician to fix their laptop, it was reported 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
SAN CARLOS
ID theft. Someone on the 600 block of Walnut Street lost $40,000 after someone else convinced them to purchase gift cards worth that much, it was reported 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Citation. A man on Industrial Road was issued a citation for being in possession of a glass methamphetamine pipe, it was reported Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Stolen vehicle. A woman on Bayport Avenue had her vehicle stolen and then recovered, but the license plate was missing, it was reported Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Arrest. A man was arrested during a bicycle stop on Howard Avenue after being found in possession of a controlled substance and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 1:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Center Street, it was reported 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A woman ran into a business on Broadway and told an employee that a man was following her, it was reported 3:52 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Vandalism. A man was caught on video slashing the tire of his wife’s car on Locust Street, it was reported 10:53 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. A man was arrested after getting into a heated verbal fight with his wife and spitting in her face, it was reported 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Highway 101, it was reported 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
Arrest. A man hopped a fence and went inside a unit on Jefferson Avenue and committed burglary, his arrest was reported 2:14 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
HALF MOON BAY
Petty theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on the 500 block of Hermosa Avenue, stole approximately $10, and fled north on Highway 1 in a vehicle, it was reported 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Citation. A man on the 400 block of Cypress Avenue was issued a citation for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of San Mateo County, it was reported 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
