Rim shot: Someone stole two rims and a tire from a vehicle on Santa Maria Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 6:46 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5.
Belmont
Disturbance. A woman was yelling at customers as they walked into a business on Old County Road, it was reported at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone saw people with flashlights near the front door on Oak Knoll Drive, it was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Disturbance. Someone was yelling at people as they passed by at Hiller Street and Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Disturbance. Someone was harassing people as they walked into a building on Old County Road, it was reported at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Welfare check. A transient was sleeping in front of a building under a blanket on Sixth Avenue, it was reported at 7:29 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
