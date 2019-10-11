Masked bandits: Two raccoons entered a residence through a pet door and made their way upstairs on Wakefield Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 6:10 a.m. Friday Oct. 4.
Redwood City
Vandalism. Someone was seen vandalizing on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Hit-and-run. A silver Dodge Caravan was hit three times on Woodside Road, it was reported at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Reckless driver. Someone was seen speeding through a red light without license plates on Woodside Road, it was reported at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Reckless drivers. A gray Audi was driving erratically on King Street, it was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
South San Francisco
Citation. Someone was cited at Fuel 24-7 on Westborough Boulevard for being in possession of narcotics, it was reported at 1:27 p.m. Oct. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on San Felipe Avenue for driving under the influence, it was reported at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Theft. Someone stole items from Greenridge Apartments on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:51 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Theft. Someone stole items from Candiz Printing on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:44 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Burglary. Someone stole items from a vehicle on Brentwood Drive, it was reported at 10:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
