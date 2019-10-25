Corrugated road: Someone dumped cardboard on Belmont Canyon Road in Belmont, it was reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
Redwood City
Vandalism. Someone’s vehicle was tagged with a marker on Broadway, it was reported at 5:58 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Kentfield Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 4:54 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Shoplift. Someone was seen stealing items from a store on Middlefield Road and was caught on camera, it was reported at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Vandalism. A vehicle’s window was broken on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 5:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Theft. Someone stole a cellphone from Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
South San Francisco
Burglary. Someone stole items from KFC and Taco Bell on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 9:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Grand Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 10:56 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Miller Avenue, it was reported at 5:02 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Trespassing. Someone was seen trespassing at apartments on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Theft. Someone was seen stealing from Target on Junipero Serra Boulevard, it was reported at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.
