On the rocks: Someone under the influence of alcohol threw rocks at a car’s windshield on Bay View Place in Burlingame, it was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Millbrae
Burglary. Someone stole $11,000 from a vehicle on the 400 block of Broadway, it was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Arrest. A San Rafael resident was arrested on the 100 block of Murchison Drive for shoplifting $48.47 worth of items, it was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of Millbrae for having a misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of Rollins Road for possessing drug paraphernalia and having a misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 2:49 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Burlingame
Dumping. Someone was seen dumping items on California Drive, it was reported at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Theft. Four suspects stole phones and computers from a display on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 9:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Stabbing. Someone was arrested on Terrace Drive for stabbing someone with a deadly weapon, it was reported at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Airport Boulevard for being in possession of illegal drugs, it was reported at 9:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
