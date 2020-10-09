Doggone it! Someone on Los Prados Street in San Mateo purchased a puppy online but did not receive the puppy, it was reported at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
SAN MATEO
Threat report. Someone on North Quebec Street received death threats over the phone, it was reported at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
Theft. Someone on Chess Drive put their hands on another person and stole power tools, it was reported at 8:26 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident on North San Mateo Drive caused minor injuries, it was reported at 2:57 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
Theft. Someone on North Delaware Street stole $250-$300 worth of items, it was reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
