Avoid the Noid: Fraud occurred at Domino’s Pizza on Mission Road in South San Francisco, it was reported at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
DUI. There was a report of someone driving under the influence, but was gone on arrival at Orange Park on Tennis Drive, it was reported at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Grand theft. There was a report of grand theft on Kearney Street, it was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Trespassing. There was a report of trespassing on Ida Drive, it was reported at 5:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tennis Drive, it was reported at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Threat case. There was a threat case at Pizza Hut on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Injured person. Someone was injured at KFC on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
