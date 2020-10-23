Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Did they learn their lesson? Someone with dirty blonde hair, bloodshot eyes and wearing a gray sweater jumped over a resident’s fence and proceeded to say they were a teacher on Rochester Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

REDWOOD CITY

Shoplift. Someone wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and a black backpack attempted to steal razors at 7:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Petty theft. A purple bike with flowers was reported stolen from a lot on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Theft. Someone stole alcohol from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:41 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

Missing juvenile. A juvenile was reported missing at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

DUI. Someone was driving under the influence in a gray Mercedes Class 300 on Canyon Road, it was reported at 2:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

Petty theft. A generator was stolen from a mobile home on Oddstad Drive, it was reported at 11:02 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Arrest. Someone was arrested after a call of a disruptive family on Alta Vista Drive, it was reported at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Petty theft. There was a report of petty theft at Starbucks on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Burglary. There was a report of a burglary at El Palenque Taqueria on Hillside Boulevard, it was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription