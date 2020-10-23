Did they learn their lesson? Someone with dirty blonde hair, bloodshot eyes and wearing a gray sweater jumped over a resident’s fence and proceeded to say they were a teacher on Rochester Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
REDWOOD CITY
Shoplift. Someone wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and a black backpack attempted to steal razors at 7:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Petty theft. A purple bike with flowers was reported stolen from a lot on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Theft. Someone stole alcohol from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:41 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Missing juvenile. A juvenile was reported missing at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
DUI. Someone was driving under the influence in a gray Mercedes Class 300 on Canyon Road, it was reported at 2:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Petty theft. A generator was stolen from a mobile home on Oddstad Drive, it was reported at 11:02 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested after a call of a disruptive family on Alta Vista Drive, it was reported at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Petty theft. There was a report of petty theft at Starbucks on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Burglary. There was a report of a burglary at El Palenque Taqueria on Hillside Boulevard, it was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
