Better call the cops: Someone saw juveniles on electric scooters on Mangini Way in Burlingame, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole the wheels from a truck on Rollins Road, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Dumping complaint. Someone dumped their items on a property on Burlway Road, it was reported 1:17 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Animal problem. Someone lost their corgi on Villa Terrace, it was reported 10:13 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Residential burglary. Someone stole from a carport on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 6:04 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Hit-and-run. Someone was driving a vehicle and hit another vehicle on the corner of Chula Vista Avenue and Broadway, it was reported 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
