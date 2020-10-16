Maybe they work from home now: A parked vehicle was reported three times for staying over a month on Altair Avenue in Foster City, it was first reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
SAN BRUNO
Theft. An electric unicycle, glasses, wallet and other items were stolen from a gray Land Rover, resulting in charges made on the vehicle owner’s card on Evergreen Drive, it was reported at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Fraud. An employee stole merchandise from their store and posted the items for sale on Facebook on Camino Plaza, it was reported at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Narcotics. Someone was arrested after being found lying on the ground on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Found property. A handgun was found in a hotel room after the guest had checked out on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 7:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Disturbance. Someone was trying to sell their dog, and the previous owner showed up, took the dog and threw the money at the seller on Third Avenue, it was reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone driving under the influence of alcohol was arrested on Peninsula Avenue, it was reported at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for using a stolen credit card to order food on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 6:01 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
City violation. Construction crew members on Larkspur Drive were not wearing masks, it was reported at 11:09 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of drugs on Channing Road, it was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
City violation. A construction crew on Linden Avenue was not wearing masks, but maintained social distancing, it was reported at 3:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
