Hot dog: A dog in a vehicle appeared to be in distress on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Belmont
Hazardous situation. A metal plate in the road shifted and created a hole in Shoreway Road, it was reported at 8:16 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Vandalism. A broken back passenger-side window was seen on Ralston Avenue and Twin Pines Lane, it was reported at 7:29 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was checking door handles on Wooster Avenue, it was reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Drug offense. Officer initiated activity on Shoreway Road, at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Foster City
Fraud. Someone wired $115,000 to a person posing as an Internal Revenue Service agent on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Arrest. A San Mateo man was arrested on Triton Drive for driving under the influence and for possession of a controlled substance and transferred to First Chance, it was reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
