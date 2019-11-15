Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Hot dog: A dog in a vehicle appeared to be in distress on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

Belmont

Hazardous situation. A metal plate in the road shifted and created a hole in Shoreway Road, it was reported at 8:16 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

Vandalism. A broken back passenger-side window was seen on Ralston Avenue and Twin Pines Lane, it was reported at 7:29 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Suspicious circumstances. Someone was checking door handles on Wooster Avenue, it was reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Drug offense. Officer initiated activity on Shoreway Road, at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Foster City

Fraud. Someone wired $115,000 to a person posing as an Internal Revenue Service agent on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Arrest. A San Mateo man was arrested on Triton Drive for driving under the influence and for possession of a controlled substance and transferred to First Chance, it was reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

