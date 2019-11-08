Hosers: An unknown group of people at a business sprayed water at a woman with a water cannon on Catamaran Street in Foster City, it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Foster City
Burglary. An Oakland man and three San Francisco men were arrested on Chess Drive for attempted burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, prowling and conspiracy. The Oakland man was also charged with driving on a suspended license, it was reported at 12:49 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Grand theft. A package was taken from a Lakeside Drive location, it was reported at 11:38 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Arrest. A Hayward woman was arrested for being drunk in public on Emerald Bay Lane, it was reported at 4:51 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Redwood City
Petty theft. Expensive dry cleaning and new clothing were taken from a Chevrolet Silverado on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:54 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Disturbance. A man possibly on drugs or drunk, was spilling drinks and making a mess on purpose and was also yelling at people, it was reported on Broadway at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Towed vehicle. A white van parked on Waterside Court for the past two months was towed at 8:24 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Half Moon Bay
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of San Mateo Road for being in possession of narcotics, it was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Highway 1 for displaying false registration and driving without a license, it was reported at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of San Mateo Road for public intoxication, it was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
