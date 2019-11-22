Love this: There was a car on the corner of Marlin Avenue and Catamaran Street in Foster City with a person it. When the person was contacted, he said he was just waiting for his girlfriend, it was reported at 6:44 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Foster City
Burglary. A garage was broken into within the prior few days on Ram Lane and blank checks and credit card information was taken, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone had tried to break into a house on Portofino Lane, it was reported at 4:04 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Suspicious person. An angry person started yelling at another person and chasing him on Marlin Avenue, it was reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Parking violation. A car was partially blocking a driveway on Windjammer Circle, it was reported at 7:32 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Smoking ordinance violation. Someone was spotted smoking on Foster City Boulevard and admonished, it was reported at 11:13 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.