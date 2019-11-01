They have a beef with you: A San Francisco resident shoplifted $285.78 worth of beef jerky from a grocery store on the 500 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae, it was reported at 3:29 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Millbrae
Arrest. A Rodeo resident was arrested on El Camino Real for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Arrest. A Millbrae resident was arrested on the 200 block of El Camino Real for possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer, it was reported at 6:09 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested on South El Camino Real for possessing a controlled substance, it was reported at 1:24 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for having an active warrant out for their arrest, it was reported at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
