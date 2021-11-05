What a lark! A woman took an electric grocery cart from a store on El Camino Real in Redwood City and was refusing to give the cart back to the security guard and employee, it was reported 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
FOSTER CITY
Bike theft. A bike was stolen from East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Vandalism. A woman’s vehicle window was smashed causing $1,000 in damages, it was reported 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Grand theft. Someone’s catalytic converter was stolen from Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Grand theft. Someone’s catalytic converter was stolen from Arcturus Circle, it was reported 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Bike theft. Two bikes worth $700 were stolen from East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
