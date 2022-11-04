A slow getaway — Someone stole a paddle boat on Sailfish Isle in Foster City, it was reported 2:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
FOSTER CITY
Trespassing. Someone trespassed on Beach Park Boulevard and was refusing to leave, it was reported 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
FOSTER CITY
Trespassing. Someone trespassed on Beach Park Boulevard and was refusing to leave, it was reported 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Grand theft. Someone stole something on Chess Drive, it was reported 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Citation. A Foster City resident was cited for driving with a suspended license and without an ignition interlock device on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 7:27 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Accident with injury. Two cars got into an accident, resulting in minor injuries, on the intersection of Metro Center Boulevard and State Route 92, it was reported 1:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
SAN CARLOS
Vandalism. Someone caused approximately $2,000 of damages on the 1100 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 100 block of Circle Star Way, it occurred between 7:10-7:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole an electric bicycle from a residence on the 100 block of Ruby Avenue, it was reported 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Citation. A San Carlos resident was cited for driving under the influence after colliding with a parked vehicle in a driveway on the 100 block of Club Drive, it was reported 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
