Should have waited six days: Three people on the 500 block of Ruisseau Francais Avenue in Half Moon Bay were cited for being in possession of Dungeness crabs out of season, it was reported 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone on Crane Avenue was going around stealing candy bowls, it was reported 8:12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Extortion. A man on Bounty Drive lost $2,000 and was threatened with bodily harm if he did not send more money, it was reported 1:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Grand theft. Two cellphones were stolen from Chess Drive and one had a case containing the owner’s license and credit cards, it was reported 11:21 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Arrest. A man on Triton Drive was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 1:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Arrest. A man on East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested for being intoxicated in public, it was reported 6:39 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Vandalism. A man on Foster City Boulevard noticed damage on his driver’s side rear door, it was reported 2:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
