Wholesale crime: Someone stole items at a Costco on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported at 12:13 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
South San Francisco
Accident. An accident occurred on Oyster Point Boulevard resulting in no injuries, it was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Grand theft. Someone committed grand theft at Parklane Apartments on Memorial Drive, it was reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday, April 21.
Petty theft. Petty theft occurred at Seafood City Supermarket on Callan Boulevard, it was reported at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Accident. An accident occurred at the Chevron Station on Hickey Boulevard, it was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Grand theft. A grand theft occurred at Chavarria’s Market on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Fraud. Someone committed fraud on Calvert Avenue, it was reported at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Vandalism. Someone attempted to burglarize a vehicle after smashing the passenger’s side window on Sand Hill Road, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Friday, April 24.
Graffiti. Someone vandalized a commercial building on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication after they were contacted by a deputy on Nottingham Avenue, it was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday, April 13.
