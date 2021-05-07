Daily Journal police reports generic logo

You can’t take the robes? Someone stole from a hotel on Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, it was reported at 10:33 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Arrest. Someone was arrested for causing a domestic disturbance on Harbor Way, it was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

Fraud. Someone committed fraud on Hawthorne Place, it was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Arrest. A wanted person was located and arrested at a hotel on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported at 10:31 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

SAN MATEO

Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white 2004 Chevrolet truck with construction logos on the doors on Rand Street, it was reported at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

Fraud. Someone received a fraudulent check for $3,500 after selling items on Craigslist on Norton Street, it was reported at 9:54 a.m. Friday, April 23.

Suspicious person. Someone wearing a black parka was looking into vehicles and going through the back of a gray Chevrolet Silveradoon Garvey Street, it was reported at 4:07 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

