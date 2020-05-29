Daily Journal police reports generic logo

They’re not lovin it: Someone used a counterfeit bill at the McDonald’s on South Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday, May 11.

MILLBRAE

Cited. A San Francisco resident was cited for having a misdemeanor warrant on Ridgewood Drive, it was reported at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.

Cited. Someone was caught shoplifting with drug paraphernalia on themselves on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:01 p.m. Monday, May 11.

Cited. A San Francisco resident was cited on El Camino Real for having a misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday, May 11.

Arrest. A Concord resident was caught shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:01 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

SAN BRUNO

Disturbance. Someone was assaulted on El Camino Real resulting in a laceration to their upper lip and bruises on their eye and hand, it was reported at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Hit-and-run. The driver of an Amazon van is suspected to have hit another vehicle on Pacific Bay Circle, it was reported at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Accident. A 15-year-old on a bicycle was hit by a car on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for drug related charges, it was reported at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

