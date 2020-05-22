They got rocked: Someone smashed a storefront window with two rocks resulting in a loss of approximately $750 on Stone Pine Road in Half Moon Bay, it was reported on Wednesday, May 13.
Foster City
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was caught driving on a suspended license on Chess Drive, it was reported at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Grand theft. A bicycle was stolen on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Petty theft. Someone stole an item worth $400 on Comet Drive, it was reported at 2:22 p.m. Monday, May 11.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Lurline Drive, it was reported at 4:59 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
Identity theft. Someone’s identity was stolen on Lord Ivelson Lane, it was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
Half Moon Bay
Petty theft. Someone stole a FasTrack pass from an unlocked vehicle on Silver Avenue which was later returned, it was reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday, May 11.
Cited. A Livermore resident was cited for being in possession of methamphetamine on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 11:04 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
Arrest. A Moss Beach resident was arrested for public intoxication on Miramontes Point Road, it was reported at 10:29 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone broke into a business on Industrial Road through a rear door, it was reported at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Petty theft. Two people entered two unlocked vehicles on Dayton Avenue and stole $20 worth of items, it was reported at 4:48 a.m. Monday, May 11.
Fraud. Someone obtained the account information of a business on Elm Street and stole $5,400, it was reported on Tuesday, April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.