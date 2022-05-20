They will leave in 34 minutes — Two men in a light blue Honda Civic parked on East Poplar Avenue in San Mateo have been playing loud music and smoking marijuana since 3:30 p.m. and have not left when asked, it was reported 7:16 p.m. Monday, May 9.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Citation. Someone on Spruce Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.
Vandalism. A man on the 2900 block of El Camino Real punched the window of a Planned Parenthood, causing it to shatter, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10.
Citation. Someone on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 2:06 p.m. Thursday, May 10.
Vehicle burglary. Someone forcefully entered a vehicle on Alpine Road, stole miscellaneous items, and attempted to use the stolen cards at various local stores, it was reported 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, May 9.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 3300 block of Spring Street, it was reported 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 8.
