That’s not bright: Someone smashed two outdoor lights of a home on Parrott Drive in unincorporated San Mateo County, it was reported at 2 a.m. Monday, March 30.
Half Moon Bay
Petty theft. Someone stole items from an unlocked vehicle on Terrace Avenue, it was reported at 12:56 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Accident. A collision with minor injuries occurred on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday, May 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 10:23 p.m. Monday, April 20.
Arrests. Four people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sale and six other drug related charges on Almeria Avenue, it was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday, April 20.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone pried open the front sliding glass door of a home on Wellington Drive and stacked a table and chair in front of the entrance, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Petty theft. Someone entered a vehicle and stole a storage box with miscellaneous items on Brittan Avenue, it was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12.
