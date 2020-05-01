Counterattack: Someone upset a business would not serve them jumped over the counter and grabbed a bottle on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday, April 10.
Millbrae
Arrest. A Union City resident was arrested for possession of counterfeit money on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:58 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance when found with potential methamphetamine on Broadway, it was reported at 10:48 a.m. Saturday, April 25.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for providing false identification, having a misdemeanor warrant and theft of utility services for charging their phone on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.