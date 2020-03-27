There’s a key element missing: Someone was yelling and talking to themselves as they attempted to use a screwdriver to break into a gate on Bair Island Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday, March 9.
Foster City
Suspended license. A Hayward resident was cited for driving on a suspended license after the vehicle was found to have an expired handicap placard and incorrect license plate on State Route 92, it was reported at 11:21 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on 6:57 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Petty theft. Someone’s possessions were stolen on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Accident. Two vehicles collided on Lakeside Drive resulting in injury and both vehicles being towed away, it was reported at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
San Carlos
Petty theft. A cellphone was stolen from a shopping cart on Old County Road, it was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for public intoxication on Laurel Street, it was reported at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Burglary. A laptop, phone charger, over-the-counter medication and miscellaneous items was stolen from a car on School Street, it was reported at an unknown time on Monday, Feb. 24.
