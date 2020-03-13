Never saw it coming: Someone complained about the noise from their neighbor’s table saw and requested a decibel reading on Notre Dame Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 2:55 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 7.
San Mateo
Burglary. Someone in all black demanded someone in a silver Nissan Altima open their locked door and then fled after the driver reached for their phone on Bovet Road , it was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Drunk driver. A drunk driver in a silver Toyota was swerving on Monte Diablo Avenue and pulled over near the baseball field, it was reported at 10:04 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Burglary. A home on Cherrywood Drive was burglarized after a sliding backdoor was smashed, it was reported at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Burglary. A home on Laurelwood Drive was burglarized after a back window was smashed, it was reported at 4:12 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Millbrae
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on Rollins Road and stole several suitcases and bags containing personal items with a total loss of approximately $7,100, it was reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on Rollins Road and stole multiple bags with a laptop and other items resulting in a total loss of approximately $2,500, it was reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on Broadway and stole a bag with a laptop resulting in a loss of approximately $1,100, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for trespassing after refusing the leave the entrance of a business on Broadway, it was reported at 2:08 a.m. Monday, March 2.
Arrest. A San Leandro resident was arrested for shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:12 a.m. Monday, March 2.
