Energy surge: An individual stole propane, Monster drinks, chips and a light from a store on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
San Bruno
Indecent exposure. Someone in a black beanie, gray sweatshirt and black pants was visibly masturbating while standing in a garage on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:02 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after steeling a bicycle while holding a hammer on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 3:49 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Fraud. Someone used a stolen credit card resulting in a loss of $6,100 on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:12 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Arrest. Someone in a hoodie was arrested on San Bruno Avenue for suspicious behavior, it was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Huntington Avenue on narcotics charges, it was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
