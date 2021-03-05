It’s better to tell the truth: Someone was lying on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Trespassing. Trespassing occurred at a Dollar Tree on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Petty theft. Petty theft occurred at Walgreens on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported at 4:23 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Petty theft. Petty theft occurred at Giannini Garden Ornaments on Shaw Road, it was reported at 9:29 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Armour Avenue and Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 8:36 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious vehicle. There was a group of five suspected gang members loitering near a black Ford Focus wearing hoodies, playing loud music and a resident caught an exchange of money on camera on Rogell Court, it was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
Suspicious circumstances. There was a video of someone going through a resident’s unlocked vehicle on Idaho Street, it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
Stolen vehicle. A van was stolen on Elm Street, it was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
