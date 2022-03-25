Weird place to wait — Someone was lying under a bus stop on the corner of South El Camino and 42nd Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 10:54 a.m. Sunday, March 5.
SAN MATEO
Vandalism. Someone threw rocks at a house on North Claremont Street, it was reported 9:58 a.m. Monday, March 6.
Suspicious person. Two men in hoods went under a vehicle on Seventh Avenue and looked to be trying to steal a catalytic converter, it was reported 5:01 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
Suspicious circumstances. A man was trying to open a door on North Delaware Street for several hours, it was reported 5:14 a.m. Saturday, March 4.
Suspicious circumstances. A woman reported that she believes her upstairs neighbor in an apartment on South El Camino Real was smoking cocaine because of the smell 5:52 p.m. Thursday, March 2.
Disturbance. A man parked in a truck on Baywood Avenue was yelling at women, telling them that they were going to go to hell, it was reported 8:45 a.m. Thursday, March 2.
