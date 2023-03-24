Hello, darkness, my old friend — Someone complained that people were playing music all night, but there was no answer when police went to the premises in Foster City, it was reported 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
MILLBRAE
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting approximately $49 worth of merchandise on the 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported 4:43 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Citation. Someone was cited for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Bruno Police Department at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Taylor Boulevard, it was reported Sunday, March 19.
Citation. Someone was cited at a traffic stop at the intersection of De Anza Boulevard and Fairmont Drive for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Mountain View Police Department, it was reported 10:15 a.m. Sunday, March 19.
Citation. Someone was cited for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in plain sight on the 200 block of Rollins Road, it was reported 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
