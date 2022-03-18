When owners mimic their pets — Two dog owners on the 100 block of Edmonds Road got into a mutual physical altercation after one of their dogs got aggressive with the other one, it was reported 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A man on Holly Street was arrested after being found intoxicated and unable to care for himself, it was reported 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Arrest. Someone on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue was arrested for shoplifting and then giving a false name to the police, it was reported 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Arrest. Someone on Cherry Street was arrested for possessing brass knuckles, narcotics paraphernalia and suspected controlled substances, it was reported 10:27 p.m. Monday, March 7.
Citation. Someone on the 1100 block of El Camino Real was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 8:19 a.m. Monday, March 7.
Citation. Someone on the 1100 block of Old County Road was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 11:27 a.m. Saturday, March 5.
