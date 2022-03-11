What kind of trash is this? — Someone left a compost bin on the side of a street on Camino Vista Court in Belmont, it was reported 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
FOSTER CITY
Vandalism. Someone slashed the tires of a car on Peary Lane, it was reported 10:36 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the windows of a car on Pilgrim Drive, it was reported 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Bike theft. Someone stole a $500 bike from Compass Lane, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Arrest. A man on East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested for conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and an outstanding $1,000 misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 5:33 A.M. Saturday, Feb. 26.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone on the first block of Mirada Road was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant, it was reported 2:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Arrest. Someone on the 200 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for having two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Vandalism. Someone caused $1,000 worth of damage to a vehicle on Purisima Creek Road, it was reported 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
