That was a bad call: A phone was stolen after someone asked to use it then fled on Monte Diablo Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
San Mateo
Burglary. Two people broke into a home by breaking the rear sliding doors on Indian Avenue, it was reported at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Vandalism. Someone egged a car on South Grant Street, it was reported at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Drunk driver. Someone was warned while pumping gas on East Fourth Avenue after they were seen drinking a beer and driving, it was reported at 9:50 a.m. Sunday March 1.
Burglary. Someone tried to break into a home on Echo Avenue through the sliding doors but fled when spotted, it was reported at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, March 1.
Burglary. An individual tried to force entry into a home through a window on 31st Avenue, it was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Millbrae
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear passenger window of a vehicle on El Camino Real and stole luggage containing clothing, it was reported at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Burglary. The rear passenger window of a vehicle was smashed on Magnolia Avenue and a luggage and a backpack containing clothes and electronics were stolen, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Burglary. Someone burglarized an individual’s rental car by smashing the rear passenger window and stole approximately $6,830 worth of property on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
