That’s expensive mail, man: Someone parked their vehicle in front of a residence on Doherty Way in unincorporated San Mateo and stole mail resulting in a loss of approximately $1,315, it was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
MILLBRAE
Grand theft. Someone fraudulently transferred $47,700 from one person’s account to another on Broadway but the funds were returned to the victim, it was reported on Monday, May 22.
Grand theft. Someone stole three bicycles resulting in a loss of $1,050 on La Cruz Avenue, it was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
Burglary. Someone broke into a residence on Springfield Drive and ransacked the home, it was reported at 12:12 p.m. Friday, May 19.
Cited. Someone was cited for brandishing a knife and possession of controlled substances on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:55 a.m. Friday, May 19.
ID Theft. Someone opened a credit card account using another person’s information resulting in $1,855 worth of charges, it was reported on Wednesday, May 17.
Cited. A Millbrae resident was cited for a hit-and-run accident and driving under the influence on Palmito Drive, it was reported at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A Belmont resident was arrested for public intoxication on Old County Road, it was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Cited. A Redwood City resident was cited for possession of a controlled substance on Laurel Street, it was reported at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
Petty theft. Someone stole two catalytic converters from two Priuses on Orange Avenue, it was reported at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.
