Hot transaction: Someone set a card reader and cancel button on an ATM on fire on Jefferson Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Assault. Someone committed assault on Francisco Drive, it was reported at 6:34 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Ags Laundry on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Fraud. Someone committed fraud on Escanyo Drive, it was reported at 1:39 p.m. Monday, May 17.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 12:07 a.m. Monday, May 17.
