No room for this behavior: Someone entered Hyatt House on Concourse Drive in Belmont, convinced the on-duty employee that they were the owner of the hotel, forced her to kick open several doors that were locked, then began sexually harassing the employee, it was reported 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.
MILLBRAE
Cited. A man on the 100 block of California Drive was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and received a citation, it was reported 8:26 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of California Drive was found to have an active warrant and was arrested, it was reported 8:26 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Burglary. Someone stole approximately $3,000 worth of property from a vehicle on the 200 block of El Camino Real between 2-2:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 16
Narcotics. A man on the 100 block of South El Camino Real was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and received a citation, it was reported 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
