Whole lot of nothing: There was a secondhand report of suspicious people parked in a vehicle on Grand Lane in Foster City, however, the people and the vehicle were both gone when the police got there. A report was taken 7:51 a.m. Friday, June 4.
HALF MOON BAY
Grand theft. A catalytic converter valued at approximately $3,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked at a parking lot on 100 Block of San Mateo Road, it was reported Wednesday, June 9.
Grand theft. Someone reported Tuesday, June 8, a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle on 500 Block of Spruce Street.
Traffic accident. Someone got into a solo traffic collision on Highway 1 at Redondo Beach Road with minor injuries, and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Petty theft. Someone’s bicycle was taken approximately a week prior from the front of his residence on 400 Block of Casa Del Mar Drive, it was reported Monday, June 7.
Vandalism. Someone used a knife to puncture two tires on a bicycle at 500 block of Kelly Avenue, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on 600 Block of Mill Street between 6-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, and stole a backpack containing several items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.