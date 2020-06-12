Was it a jitterbug?: Someone was dancing in the bushes on Old Bayshore Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 2:53 a.m. Sunday, May 31.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle on Mahler Road, it was reported at 3:01 p.m. Monday, June 1.
Civil problem. A customer at a store began yelling and broke the credit card pad on Broadway, it was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
Petty theft. Items were returned to a store after someone stole from a pharmacy on Broadway, it was reported at 5:24 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
Suspicious person. A group of people were drinking in public on Anza Boulevard and being unruly, it was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, May 30.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. Two people were arguing on Beach Park Boulevard and one person brandished a weapon, it was reported at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
Theft. Someone stole a bicycle on Catamaran Street, it was reported at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
Arrest. A Union City resident was cited for driving on a suspended licence on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Road rage. An officer was flagged down after a road rage incident on Triton Drive, it was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested for violating a restraining order on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 11:12 p.m. Monday, June 1.
