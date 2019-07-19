Makes me quiver: Someone was shooting arrows toward a house on South B Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:41 p.m. Sunday, July 14.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Arrest. A Redwood City man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and driving with expired registration on Fifth Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday, June 28.
Arrest. A Emerald Hills man was arrested for the possession of unlawful paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled substance on the 2700 block of Blenheim Avenue, it was reported at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 25.
Attempted extortion. Someone sent graphic text messages to a victim, demanding them to send $500 to avoid being harmed on the 3100 block of Middlefield Road, it was reported at 12:17 p.m. Monday, June 17.
San Mateo
Reckless driving. A motorist was driving on the wrong side of the road on South Delaware Street and First Avenue, it was reported at 10:41 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Disturbance. A motorist got out of their car and kicked another vehicle’s mirror on East Poplar Avenue and North Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Hit-and-run. A motorist rear-ended another vehicle before driving off on Fashion Island Boulevard, it was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Burglary. Someone broke into two vehicles and stole miscellaneous items on Shafter Street, it was reported between 6:44 p.m. and 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Foster City
Burglary. A car window was smashed and items were taken from it on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Burglary. A car window was smashed and items were taken from it on Alma Lane, it was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Arrest. A Union City man was arrested on East Hillsdale Boulevard for carrying a concealed firearm and for carrying a loaded firearm which did not belong to him during a routine traffic stop. He was transported to San Mateo County Jail, it was reported at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
