Hot pants: A group of four men in their mid-20s to early-30s were involved in a grab-and-run taking 15 to 20 pairs of shorts from Walnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Foster City
Burglary. A vehicle’s windows were smashed and items were taken on Plaza View Lane, it was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Bike theft. A bike was stolen on Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Burglary. A vehicle’s windows were smashed and items were taken on Alma Lane, it was reported at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Metro City Boulevard, it was reported at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Arrest. A Millbrae woman was arrested for the possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on Metro City Boulevard, it was reported at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Redwood City
Vandalism. A trailer on Seaport Boulevard was vandalized, it was reported at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Reckless drivers. Somebody was seen driving a green Honda Civic at 50 to 60 miles per hour, it was reported at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Petty theft. A bicycle was stolen from a garage on Franklin Street, it was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Vandalism. Machines on Main Street were damaged, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
