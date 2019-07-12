Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Be vewy vewy quiet: Three men were placing animal traps on Osprey Court in Redwood City, it was reported at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.

Redwood City

Vandalism. Tires were stolen from a vehicle on Willow Street, it was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 8.

Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 4:54 a.m. Monday, July 8.

Theft. Two bikes were stolen from a bike rack on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a person riding a skateboard before driving away on Warren Street, it was reported at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, July 6.

Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a fire hydrant before driving away on Brewster Avenue, it was reported at 9:04 a.m. Saturday, July 6.

Reckless driving. Two motorists were speeding up and down the road on Northumberland Avenue, it was reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

