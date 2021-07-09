Oh dear! A fawn was stuck in a fence on the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Broadway in Belmont, it was reported 4:18 a.m. Sunday, June 27.
BELMONT
Stolen vehicle recovery. A Belmont resident’s car was stolen in Redwood City, but the resident found the vehicle on Oxford Way, it was reported 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license on the intersection of El Camino Real and Middle Road, it was reported 3:19 p.m.. Saturday, June 26.
Vandalism. Someone spray painted a Belmont resident’s vehicle and garage on Prospect Street, it was reported 9:50 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. A vehicle on Williams Lane was rummaged through but nothing was taken, it was reported 12:01 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
Vehicle theft. A vehicle, with the keys probably in it, was taken from Williams Lane, it was reported 8:37 a.m. Sunday, June 27.
Shoplifting. Two people on Edgewater Boulevard took some items and fled in a vehicle, it was reported at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
ID theft. A man on Celestial Lane was alerted that someone was trying to buy a car using his identity, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Petty theft. Someone’s unlocked vehicle on Triton Park Lane was entered, it was reported at 1:24 p.m. Friday, June 25.
