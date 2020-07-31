Snack attack: A person stole candy and other items from a car on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 9:19 p.m. Friday, July 17.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A person was arrested on Hudson Street after yelling for a sibling of their ex-significant other to come outside of their residence, it was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 19.
Assault. Someone pushed another person on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Disturbance. A person threw nail polish bottles at the staff of a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:47 p.m. Saturday July 18.
Disturbance. After a tree trimmer on Edgewood Road started trimming the adjacent house’s tree, there was a verbal altercation over the tree trimmers “trespassing,” it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole money from a safe on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:37 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
