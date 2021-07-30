Better call the cops: Someone left their car parked for three days on Tulare Drive in San Bruno, it was reported 11:49 a.m. Saturday, July 24.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole approximately $300 worth of clothing on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet left on a table on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:24 p.m. Monday, July 26.
Vehicle burglary. Someone was caught on camera breaking into a vehicle on Longview Drive, it was reported 12:34 a.m. Monday, July 26.
Reckless driver. Someone reported a driver driving at 85 mph in a 25 mph zone at the corner of Huntington and Sylvan avenues, it was reported 12:43 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
