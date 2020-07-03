Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Hoser: Someone on Norfolk Avenue in San Mateo was upset because their spouse “hosed [them] down” with water because they “did not want to mow the lawn right now,” it was reported at 9:52 p.m. Monday, June 29.

SAN MATEO

Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Theft. Someone tried to steal statues from several people’s porches, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred on Second Avenue and South San Mateo Drive, it was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Disturbance. On the day they were moving out, a tenant on Hemlock Avenue was at the residence throwing things, kicking their landlord’s car and knocking over garbage cans, it was reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Fraud. Someone tried to purchase a vehicle on North Delaware Street but was unable to register it because there was already a release of liability on the registration, it was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

