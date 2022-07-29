Melancholy — A group of juveniles was throwing watermelon and causing a disturbance on East Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
MILLBRAE
Citation. Someone was given a citation on the 100 block of Hillcrest Boulevard for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Campbell Police Department, it occurred around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a car parked on the 1200 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, it was reported 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 20.
Grand theft. Someone stole items totaling more than $950 on the 200 block of Rollins Road, it occurred 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole $4,500 to $5,000 in tools and equipment from a vehicle parked on Lakeside Drive, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle during the night on Perseus Lane, it was reported 7:40 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
Accident with injury. A vehicle and pedestrian collided on Crane and Gull avenues and the fire department and paramedics responded, it was reported 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
Tongue in cheek? Of course! I'm sorry, I thought it would be obvious.
Conway was degrading.
