An actual hit and run: Someone hit a driver on East Third Avenue in San Mateo and got chased, it was reported 8:19 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested for possession of credit cards that belonged to other people while on bail for a felony case. It occurred on the 900 block of East San Carlos Avenue and was reported 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for possession of a stolen shipment of medication from a drug store. It occurred on the intersection of San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street and was reported 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Citation. An East Palo Alto resident was cited pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant on the 1300 block of Laurel Street. It was reported 5:20 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the intersection of Crestview and La Mesa drives, it was reported 11:22 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Accident. A vehicle and bicycle got into a traffic collision on the 400 block of Clifton Avenue, resulting in the driver, passenger and cyclist being injured. It was reported 5:52 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone broke a window and rummaged through a unit on Palos Verdes Drive. Nothing was taken, it was reported 5:54 p.m. Friday, July 14.
Robbery. Five people were stealing and fighting on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 5:16 p.m. Friday, July 14.
Accident. Three vehicles collided on North Amphlett Boulevard resulting in minor injury, it was reported 1:54 p.m. Friday, July 14
Vandalism. A house on King Lane had windows smashed and rear door damage, but a neighbor did not see anyone inside, it was reported 11:08 a.m. Friday, July 14.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole the keys inside a vehicle and took it, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Friday, July 14.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for stealing $145 worth of fragrances at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported 6:58 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Accident. A Dodge Caravan and Honda Accord collided on the corner of North San Mateo Drive and East Poplar Avenue. One party had minor injuries, it was reported 3:34 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Accident. Someone under the influence drove into a tree on the corner of Palm Avenue and Ninth Avenue. Injuries are unknown, it was reported 1:41 a.m. Thursday, July 13.
Theft. Someone took approximately $2,600 at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported 6:53 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a black Mazda on the corner of East Fourth Avenue and South Delaware Street, then drove away after being chased onto Highway 101, it was reported 5:24 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Domestic violence. Someone held their significant other hostage for multiple years, it was reported 12:44 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Theft. Someone broke into five mailboxes in a complex on South Grant Street, it was reported 9:37 a.m. Monday, July 10
Disturbance. Someone got into a physical altercation with two people and threw a frying pan on 19th Avenue, it was reported 8:12 a.m. Monday, July 10.
